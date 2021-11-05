Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.18.

POU traded up C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$23.50. 177,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

