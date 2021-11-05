Royal Bank of Canada Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$126.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

PRBZF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. Premium Brands has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

