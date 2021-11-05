Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 on Friday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.