Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOGEF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.82. 2,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $128.06 and a one year high of $226.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

