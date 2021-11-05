Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 650,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,705. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

