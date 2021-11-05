RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE:RPT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 743,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in RPT Realty by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RPT Realty by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 264,529 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.