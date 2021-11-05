Rublix Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 91.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,843.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rublix Coin Trading

