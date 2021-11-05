Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUS. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.57.
Shares of RUS stock traded up C$2.70 on Friday, hitting C$35.98. 642,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.07. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57.
In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last three months.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
