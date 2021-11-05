Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUS. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.57.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$2.70 on Friday, hitting C$35.98. 642,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.07. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.