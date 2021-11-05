Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.07

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.07 and traded as high as C$33.42. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.28, with a volume of 147,049 shares.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Laurentian raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.07.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,465,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

