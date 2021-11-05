Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.44% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $59,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.14 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.