Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

