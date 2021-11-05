Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1,580.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,193 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Sabre worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.19 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

