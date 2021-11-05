Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post ($2.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of SAGE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 511,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.