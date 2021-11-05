Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,432,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,769. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
