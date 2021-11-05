Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,432,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,769. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.