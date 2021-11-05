salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.14.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 867,164 shares of company stock valued at $236,974,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.57 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $308.41.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

