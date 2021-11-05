SAP (ETR:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.74

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €129.74 ($152.64) and last traded at €128.98 ($151.74), with a volume of 2180452 shares. The stock had previously closed at €128.80 ($151.53).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.57 ($160.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €122.68 and a 200-day moving average of €120.42.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

