Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAPIF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.88. 3,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Saputo has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

