Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.27. 840,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.27. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.22 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

