Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.56.

SAP stock traded up C$1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.09. 510,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.22 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

