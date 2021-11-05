Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.56.

Shares of SAP traded up C$1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.27. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$29.22 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

