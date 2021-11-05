Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

SAP stock traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 510,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.22 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

