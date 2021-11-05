Sarcophagus (SARCO) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $2,116.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.