Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issues Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,984. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

