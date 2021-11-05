Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Up 5.3%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

About Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

