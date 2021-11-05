Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,962,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

