Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

