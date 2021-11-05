Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,913 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,470,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 309.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.