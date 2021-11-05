Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,361,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 151.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.