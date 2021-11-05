Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 266.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 658,891 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

