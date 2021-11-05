Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,590 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $112,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

