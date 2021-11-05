Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

