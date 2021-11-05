Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 180,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 169,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,784,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

