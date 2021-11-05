Scotiabank Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 574,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,932. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

