Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL traded up C$1.31 on Friday, hitting C$41.95. 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.46. The stock has a market cap of C$23.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have acquired 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.