Scotiabank Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE TKO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.71. 243,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.52 million and a P/E ratio of 82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 13.0700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

