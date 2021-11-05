ScPrime Price Tops $0.25 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.67 million and $30,021.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,566,248 coins and its circulating supply is 38,882,637 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

