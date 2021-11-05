Scry.info Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54,788.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $54,788.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

