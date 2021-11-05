SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,769. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SEACOR Marine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

