Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.73.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,443 shares of company stock worth $25,855,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 18,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Seagen by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Seagen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $189.15 on Friday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

