Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Securitas has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

