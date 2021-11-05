Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.43.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.93. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
