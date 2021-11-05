Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.93. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

