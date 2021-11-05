Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.43.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. 28,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

