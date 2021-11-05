Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $128.93. 3,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,156. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

