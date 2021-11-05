Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 209,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The company has a market cap of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

