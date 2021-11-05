Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.16

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.16 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 213,752 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In other Serabi Gold news, insider Michael Hodgson purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

