Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

SVC traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Service Properties Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

