Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 8.5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) were up 8.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 2,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,309,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 955,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.