Sether (SETH) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Sether has a market capitalization of $712,917.19 and $3,125.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.