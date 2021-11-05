Sether (SETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,546.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Sether has a market cap of $707,050.30 and $2,546.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

