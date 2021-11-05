Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.08, but opened at $82.70. Shake Shack shares last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 63,698 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.